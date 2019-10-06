Thunderstorms likely for Sunday evening; fall like weather begins Monday

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

The summer temperatures are still in full effect in the ArkLaTex. Currently, temperatures are into the lower and middle 90s. The hot temperatures will provide fuel for thunderstorms later this evening. Showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up in the ArkLaTex. We will see more tonight.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Right now, the cold front is in Oklahoma and Arkansas. It will move through the area tonight into Monday morning. A few showers and storms could produce some gusty winds and large hail. The threat of rain will come to an end by Monday afternoon. The clouds will decrease by Monday night leading to lows dropping into the 50s Tuesday morning.

Lots of sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesay! A stronger cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday. There is still lots of uncertainites regarding ther timing of the rain and storms. Regardless, we are expecting some very chilly Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s!

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

93° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 93° 65°

Monday

73° / 57°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 73° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 78° 59°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 65°

Thursday

89° / 72°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 89° 72°

Friday

80° / 51°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 51°

Saturday

66° / 47°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 66° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

76°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

74°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

73°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

9 AM
Showers
40%
66°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

