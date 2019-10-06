Thunderstorms likely for Sunday evening; fall like weather begins Monday

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

The summer temperatures are still in full effect in the ArkLaTex. Currently, temperatures are into the lower and middle 90s. The hot temperatures will provide fuel for thunderstorms later this evening. Showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up in the ArkLaTex. We will see more tonight.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Right now, the cold front is in Oklahoma and Arkansas. It will move through the area tonight into Monday morning. A few showers and storms could produce some gusty winds and large hail. The threat of rain will come to an end by Monday afternoon. The clouds will decrease by Monday night leading to lows dropping into the 50s Tuesday morning.

Lots of sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesay! A stronger cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday. There is still lots of uncertainites regarding ther timing of the rain and storms. Regardless, we are expecting some very chilly Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s!

The next seven days

