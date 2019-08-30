Tickets go on sale Sunday for BREW fundraiser

You can purchase your tickets for the 11th annual Shreveport BREW, beginning Sunday, September 1st. The 2019 beer tasting festival takes place October 19th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each and the money supports Red River Revel and Downtown Shreveport Unlimited.

Here’s what’s included:

Access to over 100 international and local beers, including domestically micro-brewed ales, pilsners and stouts.

Live music from some of Shreveport’s best musicians and college football games on big-screen televisions.

Delicious samples of signature dishes from some of Shreveport’s most popular restaurants.

You must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Click here for more information.