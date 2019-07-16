‘Til death do us part: Couple married for 71 years dies 7 hours apart

by: CNN

AUGUSTA , Ga. (CNN) — A love to last a lifetime a Georgia couple married for 71 years died within hours of each other. Husband Herbert Delaigle died at 2:20 a.m. friday. 12 hours later, his wife, Frances, died at 2:20 p.m.

They met when Herbert was 22 and Frances just 16. Their family issued a statement saying, “it’s amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in heaven. What an amazing love story that is.”

