‘Til death do us part: Couple married for 71 years dies 7 hours apart

AUGUSTA , Ga. (CNN) — A love to last a lifetime a Georgia couple married for 71 years died within hours of each other. Husband Herbert Delaigle died at 2:20 a.m. friday. 12 hours later, his wife, Frances, died at 2:20 p.m.

They met when Herbert was 22 and Frances just 16. Their family issued a statement saying, “it’s amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in heaven. What an amazing love story that is.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.