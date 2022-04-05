LISBON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – April 5 is the four-year anniversary of a child’s disappearance in Claiborne Parish.

Tonight we’re looking back on this unsolved case for our Missing in the Arklatex series.

It’s a story we’ve followed each year since the mysterious disappearance of Rondreiz Phillips, called Junior by his loved ones. He was just four-years-old when he went missing. His family called 911 around 11:30 a.m. on April 5th, 2018 telling officers that Rondreiz was last seen playing outside in front of their home in the 100 block of Howard Road in Lisbon, Louisiana. His mother Shelia Phillips was inside and her boyfriend Nicholas Gilbert was working on his truck nearby. They told police they thought Rondriez was at his aunt’s house next door, but when they went next door, he was not there, and he has not been seen since.

We’ve interviewed his aunt in 2018, Joann Cole, soon after his disappearance who showed us a makeshift memorial they made outside where he last left his toys.

“I just want to see the baby. Is he alright or what? Somebody has to know where the baby is at. If he was missing round here, somebody would have been saw something,” Cole said.

The story soon became complicated for Rondreiz’s family. His mother was arrested on meth charges a month later. She originally plead not guilty and was out of jail for the one-year anniversary of his disappearance. We interviewed her during a balloon release in his honor.

“I want to let him know I have not gave up on him. That I miss him, I love him,” said Shelia Phillips, Rondriez’s mother.

It took a toll on his sister who we interviewed after her mom’s court appearance in 2019.

“Barely sleeping, barely eating. You can think right. It’s not a normal life,” said Shaquntal Phillips, Rondreiz’s Sister.

She asked for someone to come forward with information.

The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s office joined volunteers from the community to search countless hours for Rondreiz. A $10,000 reward is offered for any new information.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created an age progression photo in 2021 of what Rondreiz would look like at age seven.

People from his community continue to hold hope his case will be solved.

“He will not be forgotten. That somebody somewhere will give some information and for the community to know that it’s still hope that Junior will be found,” said Chaplain Terry Willis, during a volunteer search effort in 2019.

Any new information can be given to the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s office at (318) 927-2011.

Along with the Louisiana Clearinghouse at LA-SAFE: 1-800-434-8007 and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.