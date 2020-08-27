Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

LAURA IMPACTS AND RADAR

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Tracking the Tropics

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Tips for staying safe during Hurricane Laura

News
Posted: / Updated:

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said.
Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. today in Cameron Parish and is making its way towards the ArkLaTex. The Red Cross has put out the following tips for staying safe in a hurricane.

• Stay indoors.
• Don’t walk on beaches, riverbanks or in floodwaters.
• Use flashlights in the dark if the power goes out. Do NOT use candles.
• Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest
information and updates.
• Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain
dangerous insects or animals.
• Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play


• Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water
can knock you over and two feet will float a car.
• If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and
move to higher ground.
• Don’t walk on beaches or riverbanks.
• Don’t allow children to play in or near floodwater.
• Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain
dangerous insects or animals.
• Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, canyons,
washes, etc. can become filled with water.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss