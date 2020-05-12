Titus County announces 1st death from COVID-19, 1 new case

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Judge Brian Lee has announced the county’s first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“I am very sorry to let you know that Titus County has lost our first COVID-19 patient,” Lee posted on Facebook.

“With his family’s permission I am letting you know that his name is Juan Soto, husband of Cristina Lozano and father of Abril Soto and Claudia Soto. Please pray for this family during this difficult loss as the rest of the family is under quarantine and were unable to see Mr. Soto. I’m sure they will need help with a funeral and all of the other related matters.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Soto’s family with funeral expenses.

Titus County has 40 cases of COVID, with the latest announced Tuesday morning.

The latest patient is a male in the 20-29 age range. He lives in a household with a previously announced case.

To date, the Titus County case profile is: