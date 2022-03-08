SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Jenna and Hoda in NOLA!

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are coming to the Bayou State this week for a live show in New Orleans’ Jackson Square. It’s a homecoming celebration for Hoda.

“I’ve had a crush on New Orleans my whole life. I worked there for six years ⁠— six of the best years of my life, and it’s such a treat to come back. It’s such a treat to come back with Jenna,” Kotb told NBC 6 Morning Anchors Maddy Wierus and Jezzamine Wolk. Kotb previously worked as a news anchor and reporter at WWL-TV in New Orleans from 1992 to 1998.

Meanwhile, Bush Hager is participating in the first-ever New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University. The festival runs March 10-12 and is free to attend.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will kick off the live show at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 at Jackson Square. There will be big stars joining them for this special celebration! Anyone can attend, just make sure to bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a photo ID.

