Tonight: ‘6 Hours of Caring’ benefiting the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Today is Hunger Action Day! And to help fight hunger in our community, KTAL NBC 6 is partnering up with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

September is also Hunger Action Month, Feeding America’s hunger awareness campaign designed to encourage the public to help fight hunger in their local communities.

According to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, in Louisiana, there are 1 in 6 people that don’t get enough food to eat. 1 in 5 Louisiana children is considered ‘food insecure’.

For every $1 the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana receives, they are able to distribute $10 in food value.

Click here to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Click here to find out ’30 ways in 30 days’ you can help fight hunger.

According to the United Way’s latest ALICE report, 48 percent of Louisiana households could not afford basic needs such as food, housing, and childcare.

In northwest Louisiana, 28 percent of households are ALICE and 23 percent live in poverty as defined by the Federal Poverty guidelines.

Be sure to join us later today, for a special ‘6 Hours of Caring’, you will be able to call into our phone bank and make your donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

