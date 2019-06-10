(WCMH/NBC News) -- A popular Columbus, Ohio police officer is under fire.

Officer AJ Johnson, also known as the "Dancing Cop," is seen on cell phone video pushing and hitting a man while on duty.

The man who was hit is having a hard time processing the incident. Jonathan Robinson, 25, says he was on the receiving end of that hard punch.

“I’m glad to be alive,” he says.

The incident began Friday evening on Stanley Avenue. Jonathan Robinson’s brothers Derryle and Derrick say they heard what sounded like gunshots and brought the kids into the house.

Moments later, they say officers were at their door and ordered them to get out.

The brothers say they complied, and Jonathan’s wife — seen in the video holding two toddlers — got permission from the police to get the other children from the home.

“She starts to come across the street and the officer with his hand on his trigger approaches her and is trying to tell her what to do,” Jonathan Robinson says.

Robinson says he ran up and questioned the officer who stopped his wife, to see what was going on. Robinson says that's when Officer Johnson approached him.

“The only reason why I looked his way is that he touched me,” Robinson says. “As soon as his hand was gone I put my direction back to the officer I was actually talking to. And the next thing I know I’m getting punched.

