1 dead, 1 wounded in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is dead and a man is critically wounded after a domestic disturbance ended in a double shooting in Mansfield Thursday night.

Manfield Police responded to reports of a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Johnson Street Thursday around 8 p.m. When officers arrived they found a male and female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment. The male was later airlifted to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds, his condition is unknown. The woman was pronounced dead at DeSoto Regional Health System Emergency Room.

This joint investigation between Mansfield PD and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.