1 injured in overnight Shreveport apartment complex shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting leaving at least one person injured.

SPD was called on reports of a shooting at the Lakefront Apartments in the 4300 block of North Market street around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday.

One victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in unknown condition. Currently, there are no suspects in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.