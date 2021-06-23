1 injured in overnight Shreveport apartment complex shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting leaving at least one person injured.
SPD was called on reports of a shooting at the Lakefront Apartments in the 4300 block of North Market street around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday.
One victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in unknown condition. Currently, there are no suspects in this case.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.