SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 11-year-old girl died, another juvenile suffered injuries, while two juveniles were uninjured following a UTV crash early Saturday evening, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.

Saylor Gatti, 11, died at the scene of the accident after being ejected from the vehicle, Mitchell said.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SPSO deputies and Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to the fatal crash on JaBush Road in Sabine Parish.

The initial investigation revealed that Gatti was driving a 2021 Yamaha Viking Utility Terrain Vehicle west on JaBush Road, when, for reasons still under investigation, Gatti lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

When the vehicle overturned, Gatti and her three passengers were ejected from the vehicle. None of the four children in the UTV were restrained or wearing helmets,

Gatti suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while another child suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.