2 dead and 1 fighting for life after Linwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are investigating as a shooting leaves two people dead and one fighting for their life.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called just before 10 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in the 4600 block of Linwood Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three people in a home suffering multiple gunshot wounds. One victim was declared dead, and the other two were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A second victim died at the hospital, and the third victim is said to have life-threatening injuries.

At this time none of the victims have been identified.

Police say there are currently no suspects in this case. If anyone has information, they are urged to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.