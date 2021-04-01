2 dead, including teenager, after crashing into a tree near Marshall

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people, including a teenager, were killed Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a tree near Marshall in Harrison County.

19-year-old Garland Benard Hill, of Irving, was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla on Pine Bluff Road just after 2 p.m four miles northeast of the city.

A DPS report indicates that Hill was “unable to navigate a curve in the roadway” and the car ran off the road and struck a tree.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene along with 52-year-old Kenny Ray Gaut, a Marshall resident. They were both taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss