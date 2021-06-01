2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is underway and it’s expected to be busy.
The hurricane forecast calls for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes. Earlier this month, NOAA updated the average number of named storms from 12 to 14 and hurricanes from six to seven.
Now is the time to prepare to make sure you and your family have a plan in case the region is threatened by a tropical storm or a hurricane.
The hurricane season will run through November 30.
