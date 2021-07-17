3 fully vaccinated Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, center left, and Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, joined at left by Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, welcome Democratic members of the Texas legislature at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The lawmakers left Austin hoping to deprive the Texas Legislature of a quorum — the minimum number of representatives who have to be present for the body to operate, as they try to kill a Republican bill making it harder to vote in the Lone Star State. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — It’s been a tumultuous week for Texas House Democrats.

At the end of the same week Texas Democratic lawmakers made a mass exodus from the state Capitol to block the GOP-led elections overhaul bills, three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Caucus officials.

The Democrats who tested positive were among those who were aboard the private planes that transported lawmakers to Washington, D.C., as confirmed by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Caucus Chair Chris Turner released a statement Saturday, saying:

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.” Texas House Democratic Caucus

The Caucus says it’s contacted and tested other members and staff after the positive tests and will continue following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 positive but fully vaccinated?

While it’s highly recommended by the CDC and the federal government that you get a complete treatment of one of the three vaccines currently available, it’s important to remember that vaccines do not mean you cannot be infected.

Nationwide, there have been many “vaccine breakthrough cases” of positive tests despite vaccinations, though these are still a miniscule portion of people who have been vaccinated.

Austin-Travis County health authority Dr. Desmar Walkes told KXAN this week that residents should get vaccinated because “vaccines are effective at protecting us from being ill or severely ill and needing hospitalization.”

The CDC elaborates on its “What You Should Know About the Possibility of COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination” page, saying: “While these vaccines are effective, no vaccine prevents illness 100% of the time.”

The existence of mutations and new strains also complicate the likelihood of contraction, the CDC notes. Currently, the Delta COVID-19 variant is moving across the nation and is the dominant strain in several areas.