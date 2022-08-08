NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police have arrested a woman they say stabbed her two young children over the weekend. The incident happened in the 3100 block of Law Street, on August 7.

Police say 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux stabbed her 4-year-old daughter to death. Pedescleaux is also accused of stabbing her 2-year-old son. Police say the young boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to the NOPD, just after 11:15 a.m. officers responded to the scene and found the toddlers suffering from stab wounds. The two were taken to a local hospital by private car.

The young girl died from her injuries a short time later. The boy remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police say they were able to positively identify Pedescleaux as the perpetrator in this incident. She was taken into custody and is being charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Child Abuse Detective Mario Bravo is the lead detective and can be reached at (504) 658-5267. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD Child Abuse Section at (504) 658-5267 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or call toll free at 1-877-903-7867.