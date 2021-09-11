9/11: Local area commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Saturday, Shreveport and Bossier joined in remembering the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

From a B-52 flyover, to bagpipes playing Amazing Grace, to a ‘Last Bell’ Ceremony with Taps, as well as a 1900-step stair climb, people in the Shreveport/Bossier community came together Saturday to remember the day America was attacked, the day the President honored the area by coming first to Barksdale.

The local area played a huge part in the Sept. 11, 2001 events that forever changed the world, as it was in Hoban Hall at Barksdale Air Force Base where President George Bush first addressed the nation after the terrorist attacks, before he made his way back to the White House from Florida, where he had been reading to a second-grade class when he learned of the first attack.

In the beginning, little was known about where the attacks were coming from and who was responsible, so to ensure the president’s safety, his flight was routed and re-routed to avoid detection, ultimately landing at Barksdale.

And Saturday, ceremonies across the Shreveport/Bossier area to commemorate that day two decades ago.

In downtown Shreveport, a ‘Last Bell’ Ceremony honoring the 343 New York City firefighters who sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, to rescue and recover the innocent civilians who were inside the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers when they were attacked by foreign terrorists.

Across the Red River, in Bossier City’s Liberty Gardens, a flyover from Barksdale Air Force Base at Bossier City’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was a poignant reminder of that day 20 years ago when Air Force One came in for a landing on the tarmac at Barksdale Air Force Base.

But memorial services were not the only way people were honoring the heroes of 9/11 in a more strenuous way by participating in the annual 9/11 Stair Climb at the YMCA on Knight Street.

For $10, people could sign up to climb 110 flights of stairs (1,900 steps) to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who sacrificed their lives to save people who were trapped in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, as well as trying to find survivors after the towers crumbled.

If climbers really wanted to experience what firefighters experience in high-rise buildings, there was fire equipment they could wear to actually feel the weight the firefighters carry in rescue situations.

Proceeds from the Stair Climb go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports families of fallen firefighters.