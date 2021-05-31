9-year-old boy drowns after being found in a southwest Shreveport drainage pond

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 9-year-old child found in a draining pond in southwest Shreveport Sunday evening was pronounced dead at a local hospital around two hours later, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

The child, 9-year-old Raymond L. Johnson Jr., was found at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and was taken to Willis Knighton South Hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, the boy died there just before 7:30 p.m.

The drainage pond was located between the 6900 block of Ash Drive at the 6900 block of Pepperwood Drive, south of where Woolworth Road meets West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

An autopsy has been ordered.