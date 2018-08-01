A man cheated with someone else’s wife and is now paying for it…with $8.8 million

In many states, there’s no punishment for adultery. But in North Carolina, it can be a serious offense, as one man came to realize last Thursday.

A judge ordered Francisco Huizar III to pay $8.8 million to Keith King, whose wife he had been seeing for 16 months.

Why so much? Well, most of the money awarded consisted of punitive damages, solely meant to penalize the defendant. But about $2.2 million of it was in compensatory, or tangible damages.

King’s attorney, Joanne Foil, said that after finding out about the ongoing infidelity of his wife, Danielle Swords, his company lost revenue and an employee — his wife. The pair eventually separated.

King filed the suit on grounds of criminal conversation, alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and assault and battery.

