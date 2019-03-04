Actor Luke Perry dies at 52 after suffering a stroke
NBC NEWS - Actor Luke Perry, star of 'Beverly Hills, 90210', has died at the age 52 after suffering a massive stroke.
Luke Perry spokesperson: He was surrounded by his children and other close family and friends.
"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
