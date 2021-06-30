After past sexual allegations at LSU revealed, Governor signs law to strengthen Title IX reporting

BATON ROUGE, La. (KATL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he has signed into law a bill that will strengthen Title IX.

Louisiana Rep. Aimee Freeman (D-Dist. 98)

The bill, HB 409, authored by state Rep Aimee Freeman (D-Dist. 98), creates a framework to ensure proper Title IX reporting and accountability.

The new law comes after a years of allegations of improper sexual advances were made against former LSU football coach Les Miles by female LSU students that became public.

The revelations about how the allegations against Miles were unsavory enough that Miles, who in March was hired as head football coach at the University of Kansas and Alexander, who became president of Oregon State in 2020, were run out of their new jobs.

“I’m proud to have signed HB 409 by Rep. Aimee Freeman into law and have it as part of my legislative package,” Edwards said.

“Born out of disappointment and frustration over the troubling allegations of sexual misconduct at our state’s flagship university, the bill establishes the framework that strengthens and clarifies Title IX reporting and procedures on our college and university campuses.

It ensures that when a student reports such a violation, the Title IX process happens timely and thoroughly and that there are severe penalties in place if it does not. I applaud Rep. Freeman and all of the women legislators involved in addressing a serious problem and taking the necessary steps to make certain that all of our institutions of higher learning are safe for our students and that there is real accountability in place”