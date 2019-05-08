AG warns parents about recently recalled children's products

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning parents about several recently recalled products that could be harmful to your child.

General Landry said, "These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of our State. I strongly urge Louisiana parents and guardians to take a moment to view the list of products in order to prevent their families from harm."

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Campers by Fisher-Price

Cat & Jack Toddler Boots by Target

Holiday Milk Bottles by Crate and Barrel

WIC Nutrition Plates by Brush Art

Baby Rattle Socks by Midwest-CBK

Rechargeable Power Banks by Daniel M. Friedman & Associates

Children’s Globes by Bulk Unlimited

For more information on the recalled products (including pictures and descriptions) view the Spring 2019 Safety Box here.