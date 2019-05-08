AG warns parents about recently recalled children's products
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning parents about several recently recalled products that could be harmful to your child.
General Landry said, "These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of our State. I strongly urge Louisiana parents and guardians to take a moment to view the list of products in order to prevent their families from harm."
Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:
- Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Campers by Fisher-Price
- Cat & Jack Toddler Boots by Target
- Holiday Milk Bottles by Crate and Barrel
- WIC Nutrition Plates by Brush Art
- Baby Rattle Socks by Midwest-CBK
- Rechargeable Power Banks by Daniel M. Friedman & Associates
- Children’s Globes by Bulk Unlimited
For more information on the recalled products (including pictures and descriptions) view the Spring 2019 Safety Box here.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
