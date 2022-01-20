Allendale residents want Ford Street fixed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Allendale speak out about a crumbling road they’ve been fighting to get fixed.

During Thursday’s Caddo Commission meeting, residents spoke about how Ford Street desperately needs repairs and the road has been deteriorating for years.

More than 50 emails from constituents were also sent to the Commission, and some were read aloud during the meeting, saying how bad the street is.

Some spoke about how the Caddo Head Start program resides on Ford Street. Plus the Pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church spoke about the conditions his congregation faces.

“This situation may not involve some of the people in the district that you represent, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t have a responsibility to make sure that you do your part and care about the other citizens in other districts,” said Shirley Pierson, Allendale resident advocating for Ford Street repairs.

“We have maybe about 250 cars on Sundays that will come down Ford Street to attend worship. Then maybe about 50 on Wednesdays. They’re cars are needing to be repaired driving on that simple road on Ford Street,” said Greg Oliver, pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church.

Their Commissioner Steven Jackson introduced a resolution during this week’s work session to have DOTD transfer Highway 173 which Ford Street runs through to parish control so work can be done.

DOTD said there’s complications with it being on a state highway.

Several commissioners said they sympathize with Allendale residents but ultimately voted to postpone the vote until their next meeting for further clarity on the issue.