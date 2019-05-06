Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Texas girl
HOUSTON (NBC News) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 5-year-old girl whose stepfather told police that she was kidnapped by three men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting all three of them, Houston police said.
Maleah Davis' stepfather told police that on Friday night he was driving to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Maleah's mother, who was on a return flight from Massachusetts when he heard a popping noise and thought he had a flat tire.
He said that when he pulled over, he was approached by two Hispanic men who assaulted him and knocked him unconscious, police said. He said he woke up briefly while in a vehicle with three Hispanic men and the two children, according to police.
Click here for more.
Anyone with information on Maleah's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. Media partners: all updates on this case will be disseminated here. #hounews pic.twitter.com/8F0PRPRgFN— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019
More Stories
-
HOPE, Ark. - (KTAL/KMSS) You have a chance to own a piece of…
-
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - A fundraiser benefitting local kids is…
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to visit Louisiana…
Celebrating Women
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.