Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Texas girl

Maleah Davis - Houston Police

HOUSTON (NBC News) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 5-year-old girl whose stepfather told police that she was kidnapped by three men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting all three of them, Houston police said.

Maleah Davis' stepfather told police that on Friday night he was driving to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Maleah's mother, who was on a return flight from Massachusetts when he heard a popping noise and thought he had a flat tire.

He said that when he pulled over, he was approached by two Hispanic men who assaulted him and knocked him unconscious, police said. He said he woke up briefly while in a vehicle with three Hispanic men and the two children, according to police.

