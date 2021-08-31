Amber Alert canceled after 2 children found in East Texas

UPDATE: 12:15 P.M.

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been canceled after two children who were abducted on Monday were found in East Texas.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, 11-year-old Desmond Wells and 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells were found with 32-year-old Jesse Schmidt in Kilgore. The children have been released into CPS custody.

An Amber Alert was issued around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for the two children out of the Rusk area.

Sheriff Dickson thanked the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Rangers, FBI, US Marshals, Kilgore PD, and numerous other agencies involved in the investigation. He also thanked citizens that called in with tips.

The case is still active pending further investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two young children who were abducted from East Texas.

The alert was issued around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for 11-year-old Desmond Wells and 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells. The children were last seen in the 11200 block of US HWY 84 in Rusk at 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Desmond is 5’5″ with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue or black t-shirt with gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots.

Ashlynn is 5’2″ with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts, and gray or pink Nike tennis shoes.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has named the suspect as 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt. He is 5’10”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Honda Civic with the license plate number BNX6155.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Ashlynn Wells and Desmond Wells III from Rusk, TX, on 08/30/2021, TX plate BNX6155. pic.twitter.com/UdeNbMV68C — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 31, 2021

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.