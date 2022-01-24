Ammo maker bringing 400 jobs to Bowie County

HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas-based ammunition manufacturer is expanding to the TexAmericas Center in Hooks, making a $100 million investment and creating hundreds of jobs.

Expansion Ammunition, based in Carrollton, will manufacture ammunition for law enforcement and home defense at the site of the former Lone Star Ammunition plant, specializing in making parts for the small arms industry.

The company closed on the land in July. They’re remodeling the existing facilities and will construct new buildings. The ammunition supplier says the facility should be open by 2023. They’re hoping to hire around 150 people over the next three months and will employ more than 400 people when the plant is fully operational.

Hooks Mayor Mark Reiter is expecting the facility to create more jobs and growth for more industries.

“People put new restaurants in and or hire people to take care of the restaurants,” Mayor Reiter said. “New businesses come in that supply’s the needs of the people that are out there and the business out there, so we expect quite a bit of growth from this.”

The company says they’ll need chemists, line workers, material handling, and maintenance workers. They’re planning a job fair on January 29 at the site located at 523 Titus Road.