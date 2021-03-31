April 5-9: Marion County offices close to move back into Historic Courthouse

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – All Marion County Courthouse offices will be closed Monday through Friday in order for the entire operation to move back into the newly-restored Historical Courthouse at 102 West Austin Street in Jefferson, Texas.

The courthouse will reopen at the new/old location on April 12th.

Built more than 108 years ago in 1913, the almost $6 million renovation restored the historic building back to its original state.

In October, a time capsule containing several mementoes from the past was dedicated and placed in the cornerstone of the renovated building, which won’t be opened for at least a century. While some of the items donated were contemporary, others were from more than 100 years ago, which will be more than two centuries old when the capsule is opened.

For more than two decades, Marion County leaders applied for grants for the restoration, ultimately receiving a $4.6 million from the Texas Historical Commissioner’s Courthouse Preservation Program.

In addition, Marion County Judge Leward Lafleur said the county saved “little-by-little” over 20 years to match that fund with up to another million.