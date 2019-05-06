AR teens arrested in fake shooting prank

(KARK/NBC NEWS) -- Police in White Hall, Arkansas aren't laughing after a bloody prank caused drivers to call 9-1-1.

Several drivers slammed on the brakes Saturday night after seeing a teenage boy tied to a chair and covered in what looked like blood along Gamble Road.

According to police, the boy ripped a hole in his shirt, claiming that's where the bullet went through. One of the drivers who stopped to help says the boy laughed then ran when officers got there.

"There were several people that stopped, to help this teenager. Laid him down called 9-1-1. When 9-1-1 and police got here he jumped up and wanted to run," said Jerry Works, who lives across the street from where it happened. "You had people, Good Samaritans, trying to do the right thing and it was all just a joke."

Police say two other teen boys involved in the prank filmed what happened on cell phones.

