Arcadia Parish woman dies in single-vehicle crash of Farmerville

FARMERVILLE – A 33-year-old woman died early Sunday in one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 33, south of Farmerville.

Christian Kinsey died in the accident.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash, finding Kinsey unresponsive.

The initial investigation revealed Kinsey was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant north on LA Hwy 33. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch embankment, became airborne and then struck a tree.

Kinsey, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

LSP troopers say buckling up is the most effective way of protection in a vehicle crash and warn that failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.

Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

The crash remains under investigation.