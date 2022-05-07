BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 7-year-old child was reportedly grazed by a drive-by shooter Saturday afternoon in Bossier City.

According to Bossier City Police, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the North Park Apartments at 2500 Montgomery Lane.

Police say several people were sitting on the steps near the front of Building No. 3 when an individual drove by and opened fire.

The child was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment.

BCPD detectives are at the scene now investigating.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.