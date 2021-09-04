Body believed to be that of missing Gill community woman found

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office believes the body of Jessica Adair, who has been missing since Monday, has been found. (Photo courtesy Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office believes the body of a woman who went missing on Monday has been found.

Jessica Adair, 46, reported missing by her son, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the HCSO said.

A $3,000 reward for information as to her whereabouts was announced Friday.

The body believed to be Adair was recovered from a pond, near the Harris Road home from which she was reported missing on Monday evening.

The body will be sent for an autopsy, ordered by Judge Nancy George, to further assist with this investigation.

Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said an extensive search on foot, ATV and drones was conducted, and statewide assistance was requested.

After the body was found, Fletcher said, “This is a tragic situation for the family, friends and for everyone involved in the search efforts to locate Ms. Adair.

“This Office exhausted every resource in locating Ms. Adair but rest assured this investigation will continue until the final report of the autopsy. The Sheriff’s Department and all who searched for her extend heartfelt condolences to her family and friends”