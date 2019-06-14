Body cam shows suspect falling from Oklahoma bridge

TULSA, OK (CNN/KJRH) - Police in Oklahoma have released body cam video of a man who fell from a bridge after a police chase.

This happened in April when police were responding to a report of a man pointing a gun.

Police say during the chase Damico Hunter crashed his car and then tried to run away.

He hopped over a bridge as officers closed in on him with their weapons drawn.

Hunter fell down to the road below him and fractured his skull.

Officers stayed there with him until paramedics arrived.

After treatment, he was booked in Tulsa County jail on several charges, including shooting with intent to kill.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.