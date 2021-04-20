Bossier City: Council to consider criminalizing loud music coming from vehicles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An ordinance making playing loud music in vehicles a crime will be introduced at Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting.

Sponsored by District 2 Councilman Jeff Darby, the ordinance says loud music coming from motorcycles or vehicles can “violate the peace and tranquility” of citizens within earshot, and “may contain vulgar or obscene language.”

The ordinance specifies sound amplification system is located in or on any vehicle or motorcycle on a public street, highway or park, the sound exceeds 85 decibels and can be heard from 25 feet or more away from the source, but doesn’t apply to horns or sirens from law enforcement.

And the ordinance is not without teeth – if passed unamended by the Council, the offender will lose his or her driver’s license for up to 30 days and fined $200.

As subsequent offenses mount, so to the penalties. Violators with one conviction under their belts stand the chance of losing their driver’s license for up to 90 days and the fine can range up to $500.