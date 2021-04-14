Bossier City: Mayor-elect announces appointment of Chief Administrative Officer

Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (left) has selected newly-elected District 1 Bossier City Councilman Shane Cheatham to fill the city’s chief administrative officer post when he takes office on July1st. The city council will appoint someone to fill Cheatham’s vacated seat until a special election can be held.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Newly elected Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, who will take office July 1, has selected south Bossier realtor and Bossier City Councilman-elect as his Chief Administrative Officer.

Since his March 20 election to Bossier City’s highest office, Chandler has been busy putting together his cabinet, so when he takes office his team will be able to hit the ground running.

In March, Cheatham defeated south Bossier District 1’s four-term incumbent Scott Irwin with more than 65% of the vote.

Because Cheatham cannot hold the CAO position and serve on the city council, when the new city council takes office, it will appoint someone to represent District 1 until a special election can be held.

Chandler said he chose Cheatham after putting together a list of possible candidates for the office and realized Cheatham “met all the criteria.”

He said he knows Cheatham, who, Chandler said, is someone, ‘I trust to do the job of CAO.”

Although the appointment to the city’s top appointed position was not what Cheatham expected after winning what is political circles is considered a landslide election, * beating his opponent by 30% of the vote.

But, Cheatham said he ran for city council in District #1 because he believes “South Bossier and Bossier City as a whole needed a new direction for the future.” When Chandler approached him about the CAO appointment, however, he talked with his family and discussed the possibilities.

“I thought about how I could best impact our city and our future,” Cheatham said, and, as a family, we decided that I can do more good for the people of South Bossier and Bossier City by accepting the position…”

Cheatham, a Bossier City native, attended schools there, has more than 20 years’ experience in management and leadership, and has owned his own business for more than a decade.

In addition, he’s represented south Bossier on the Bossier Parish School Board for six years, and has served as president business owner, and my experiences from being on the Bossier Parish School Board for the past 6 years.

*According to the book, “The Facts on File Dictionary of American Politics” a landslide occurs when a candidate wins 60% or more of the popular vote.