Bossier City: One dies, one injured in early-morning Airline Drive head-on collision

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead, and another was hospitalized after an early-Saturday morning head-on collision a block north of Kerr Elementary School on Airline Drive.

At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Bossier City Police responded to reports of a major accident involving two vehicles in the 1800 block of Airline Drive.

When officers arrived, it was apparent the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered severe injuries, and he was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle also was transported to Ochsner LSU and treated for minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle driven by the deceased was driving southbound when he veered into oncoming northbound traffic and crashed head-on into the other driver’s vehicle.

Neither of the vehicles had passengers, and police say it’s still unknown what caused the southbound driver to drive into the northbound lane.

Police say alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, and the investigation remains open.

The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.