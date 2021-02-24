Bossier Council on Aging transports dialysis patients during winter storms

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – During the worst days of last week’s winter storms when ice and snow made area roadways either closed or nearly impassible, the Bossier Council on Aging (BCOA) stepped up.

The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness emergency operations plan calls for an alternate transportation source to drive dialysis patients for their treatment, and the answer came from the dedicated and trained staff at the BCOA.

The Police Jury and City authorized the Parish’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to request authority from the State Emergency Operations Center (State-EOC) to ask the BCOA to provide patient transportation The State-EOC said yes, and the rest is history.

Within hours, Tamara Crane, executive director of the BCOA, and Carletta Johnson, assistant executive director and Harold Artison, assistant transportation director, had a plan in place with drivers and vehicles lined up.

Patients with life-threatening kidney disease were taken to receive their treatment, and then brought home safely.