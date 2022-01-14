Bossier schools: please keep symptomatic students home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish School officials sent out an advisory notice Friday urging parents not to send their children to school when they are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Schools in Bossier Parish are still open for in-person classes but leaders are concerned that it won’t be the case for long if parents continue to send symptomatic students to school. In a message posted to their site, district officials noted the continuing COVID spike in our region as a reason to take district safety protocols seriously.

MESSAGE TO PARENTS

As Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket throughout the community, Bossier Schools is at a critical juncture. In an effort to keep from temporarily closing some schools and going to remote instruction, we need parents to be especially vigilant until this wave subsides.

If your child is awaiting test results, you are considering having your child tested or he or she is showing symptoms of COVID, please refrain from sending them to school until they receive negative results. Our schools are reporting a number of cases in which students are attending classes with symptoms, or are positive, and that is creating a large number of close contacts being sent home.

Symptoms include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Increasingly nonproductive (dry) cough

Body aches or fatigue

GI symptoms (nausea, diarrhea)

Loss of taste and/or smell

Other flu or cold-like symptoms such as headache, sore throat, or congestion (most prevalent symptoms in Omicron variant)

Revised COVID protocols, including isolation/quarantine guidelines, sent earlier this month by Bossier Schools can be reviewed here. We appreciate your help as Bossier Schools does everything possible to keep our doors open and children in-class learning.