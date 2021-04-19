Bossier Sheriff seek help locating Haughton man who went missing Saturday

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking to the public’s help in locating a Haughton man who on Saturday went missing in the woods not far from his home.

BPSO detectives say around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 30-year-old James Alfred Davis III walked out of his house in the 14000 block of Highway 157 in the vicinity of Bodcau Dam Road following a family dispute. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Bossier Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to help search the woods by ground and in the air by deploying their drones in the area, but were not able to locate any sign of Davis.

Davis, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds, has hair and green eyes.

His family is concerned for his welfare and urges anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.