BPSO, Bossier City PD deploy 16 officers to aid in hurricane Ida rescue

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sixteen Bossier Parish deputies and Bossier City police officers on Monday deployed to south Louisiana to help with reconnaissance and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

The group six rescue deputies and 10 police officers left around noon on Monday from the Bossier Viking Drive to travel to Terrebonne Parish, where they met up with other counterparts around the state as part of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Emergency Task Force.

The group took rescue equipment that included two Zodiac boats, an airboat, a skid steer, an Argo amphibious vehicle, a HydraTrek amphibious vehicle and a generator, along with fuel, water and other supplies to aid in the rescue efforts.The teams will conduct water rescue operations and help with law enforcement functions.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending 16 deputies with rescue equipment to south Louisiana to help with reconnaissance and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida. (Photos courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Whittington said he was proud that the parish and city law enforcement agencies could partner in the rescue efforts. “We’re sending down six rescue deputies with heavy equipment, boats, diesel generator, and 10 for law enforcement duties to keep the peace, deter any looters, and anybody who wants to cause a problem.”

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, who also was at the send-off, said, “We’re going to go down there and be ‘Bossier Proud’ to go help those people, comfort them, make them safe, and get them back into their homes.”

People wishing to help with the hurricane relief efforts can donate to the Friends of Bossier Law Enforcement, Whittington said.

All donations to the non-profit organization will directly help evacuees temporarily living at Cypress Bayou Lake in Benton and in the area, as well as assist the officers in helping those in need in south Louisiana. Donations will be used to provide gift cards and needed supplies.

To donate, contact BPSO Deputy Mary Kerry at (318) 965-3409 or send donations to Friends of Bossier Law Enforcement, Attn: Mary Kerry, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006.