British police drop investigation of sexual abuse charges against Prince Andrew

LONDON, U.K. (NBC) – British police said they will not be taking any further action against Prince Andrew, after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that the prince sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London and other places, including New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands when she was aged 17 and a minor under U.S. law.

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II England, denies the allegations.

In August, the Metropolitan Police began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein.

In a statement on Sunday, the Met said that this review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

It also said it would take no action over allegations that Epstein’s alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the U.K.

Maxwell… A British socialite… Is in an American jail awaiting trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

She pleaded not guilty in federal court this year and has long denied any wrongdoing.