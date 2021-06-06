Caddo coroner identifies man found dead outside Shreve City business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroners Office has identified a man found dead outside of a Shreve City business.

Ralph Schultz, 71, was found outside a business in the 1200 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard around 9 a.m. May 29.

Schultz was reported missing by his family after walking away from his home and never returning.

He was positively identified by his family members and an autopsy was ordered.