Caddo Juvenile Court administrator pushes for gun ban on parish property

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish juvenile court administrator is hoping an ordinance banning guns on parish property will get a second chance after an initial attempt failed before the parish commission earlier this month.

Court Juvenile Court Judicial Administrator Ted Cox says people bringing guns on the property has become a major safety hazard in recent years and even in recent weeks, an issue he feels the commission isn’t taken seriously.

“A lady said she was nervous about walking outside into the parking lot and she expressed that to one of the deputies, and he saw an individual sitting in the car with a handgun. It was on the front seat. And of course, he may have shut down a serious incident,” Cox said.

The original ordinance was introduced by the Caddo Parish administration on August 5 but failed to move forward.

Cox said altercations are not uncommon after hearings in juvenile court, with fights breaking out in the parking lot after hearing. He believes banning firearms from the property is a preventative measure that can protect everyone.

Cox says he would like to see a sign placed around the parking lot of the juvenile court center preventing citizens from having guns in their cars while in the parking lot.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies have seized 127 guns inside the juvenile courthouse so far this year. 283 guns were seized on the property in 2020, and 418 in 2019.

District 2 Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says the ordinance will be brought back up during Thursday’s Caddo Parish Commission meeting for discussion. It is not clear whether the proposed ordinance has been amended to address the concerns that led to it being tabled the last time.