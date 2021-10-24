Candlelight Vigil: Hundreds mourn death of cinematographer accidently shot by actor Alex Baldwin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC) – Hundreds of mourners showed up Saturday night for a candlelight vigil to remember cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died after she was accidentally shot Thursday by actor Alex Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust,” set in New Mexico.

The vigil was organized by the Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild.

In addition to the vigil, on Saturday, the IGC Local 600 also organized a Gofundme account in memory of Hutchins to help raise funds for her husband Matthew and their 9-year-old son. The goal of the fund was to raise $10,000, but on Sunday, only one day after the fund was started, donations totaled almost $191,500.

The shooting took place Thursday as the crew was rehearsing a scene for a western movie.

According to an affidavit, the assistant director handed actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun and yelled “cold gun,” meaning the weapon did not have any live rounds in it.

Not knowing there were live rounds in the gun, Baldwin fired the gun, hitting Hutchins in the chest and wounding another.

A Santa Fe County sheriff’s detective wrote in the affidavit that the assistant director also did not know the gun had live rounds.

Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

An investigation is ongoing and so far no charges have been filed in the case.