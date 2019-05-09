Caught on cam: Bobcat climbs power pole

(WESH/NBC News) -- Workers force a bobcat from its perch high atop a power pole along a Florida interstate and it was all caught on video.

The bobcat was spotted atop the pole Thursday morning.

Wildlife officials originally planned to wait for the animal to climb down on its own, but eventually, utility crews were called in and a lineman used a bucket truck and pole to give the cat an encouraging nudge.

