Child hospitalized after suffering burns in early-Sunday-morning duplex fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child suffered burns and was taken to a local hospital for treatment after an early-Sunday-morning apartment fire in north Shreveport.

At 5:15 a.m. Sunday, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire with a child burned and another occupant inside a duplex at the Wedgewood Apartments in the 4100 block of Palamedas Street.

Seven minutes later, firefighters from Fire Station No. 6 arrived at the scene at 5:22 a.m. to find the duplex with heavy fire showing from front and rear of the structure.

Firefighters entered the home to search for other occupants, but found no one else inside. The people in the duplex next door were able to escape unharmed.

It took the efforts of 22 firefighters and eight Fire Units 30 minutes to bring the situation under control.

Although neither side of the duplex is inhabitable, the left side which was engulfed in flames, had heavy fire damage throughout, while the right side sustained smoke damage

Shreveport Fire Investigators are working at the scene to determine where the fire started and what caused it.