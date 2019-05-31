Child pinned to floor at Texas daycare
(KXAN/NBC News) -- A Texas child care worker is facing charges after allegedly pinning a child to the floor during nap time.
Mikelean Griffith, an employee at Taylor Independent School District's Child Development Center, is accused of pinning a 2-year-old to the ground with her knee when he wouldn't take a nap.
A coworker told police what she saw May 17, and said she believed it was abusive.
The coworker told police the child screamed and cried.
Parents later told police they noticed a red mark on the child's back after he returned home from daycare. They took him to the doctor for treatment.
