City of Shreveport partners with Step Forward in ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ initiative

SHRVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced the City of Shreveport is partnering with the local Step Forward group in the “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative.

The call to action, originally made by President Barack Obama, is to help local communities enact sustainable change through policy and partnerships with the initiative.

“I’ve long supported this program and when I entered office, I assigned staff to work with the already existing local My Brother’s Keeper’s initiative,” Perkins said.

“Now that this group is revamping its efforts, I want to continue my support of this program. A strategic plan to support our youth and deter them from violence is exactly what we need at this time.”

Perkins said the City will partner with Step Forward to collaborate with My Brother’s Keeper to address the following goals:

Prevent youth violence and provide second chances

Improve access to jobs and valuable work experience

Ensure all children enter kindergarten prepared to succeed

Step Forward will work with community leaders and use data to illuminate obstacles faced by children of color and those living in poverty.

Through a shared community vision, Step Forward and its partners will use evidence-based decision making and collaborative action to make positive changes in our city.

“Mayor Perkins’ decision to accept the My Brother’s Keeper Challenge is a clear indicator of his commitment to address the persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color in the City of Shreveport,” said Carla Burgos, Director of Special Initiatives for the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.

“His decision will aid young people in reaching their full potential. Step Forward is excited to partner with area leaders to build a community that is intentional about meeting the complicated needs of the children and youth in our great city,” Burgos said.