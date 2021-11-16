City officials say Shreveport’s Real-Time Crime Center is helping solve – and prevent – gun crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been a little over three months since the Real-Time Crime Center was launched in Shreveport as part of the #SaferShreveport campaign, and city officials say it is already making a difference.

The RTCC is currently monitoring more than 100 surveillance camera feeds 24 hours a day from over a dozen businesses and homeowners in the network. Shreveport’s Chief Technology Officer Keith Henson says the city plans to put up more than 90 additional cameras around the city over the next few months.

The network of surveillance cameras was launched in late August as violent crime continued to surge in the city. At the time, 62 homicides had been logged since the start of the year. As of Tuesday afternoon, that total has risen to 80 with a fatal shooting at a Cooper Road apartment complex. That’s just six short of the record 86 homicides tallied in 1993, and it doesn’t include all the other violent crimes involving guns so far this year.

Still, Interim Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith is optimistic about the city’s prospects for leaving that 1993 record unbroken.

“Well, we have not reached that point yet and we’re gonna work as hard as we can in an attempt not to reach that point,” Smith said Tuesday. “I feel that Shreveport is on the rebound, it is on a comeback from what may seemingly be its worst year. I don’t believe that is the case.”

The police chief says he is putting more officers on the streets and making they are trained to educate teens on the consequences of committing crimes. Targeting gun crimes and getting those weapons off the streets is also part of the city’s strategy, and Henson says the RTCC is helping police gather the information and evidence needed to do that.

“I think for what we have right now, the camera footage that we get, I think it’s been very effective. The fact that less than six months we were able to turn over real hard evidence to the police about a gun crime. That’s huge.”

Smith says 169 weapons have been taken off of the streets within the past few months and he believes the RTCC will not only play a major role in tracking down more illegal weapons but also prevent more crime before it happens.

“They can give us leads on a crime before it is actually reported. The deterrent from the community recognizing that there is going to be cameras all over the place is going to be an awesome benefit.”

Henson says the surveillance network might have helped prevent the shooting at the State Fair of Louisiana in early November that left a teen seriously wounded.

“When we were on site we did notice and let them know that there were some gaps and unfortunately in one of those gaps is where the incident happened,” Henson explained.

RTCC cameras were installed on the fairgrounds in the days after the shooting and remained until the fair wrapped up on Sunday.

Henson said they are still encouraging more businesses and homeowners to sign up to join the RTCC network.