“Click It or Ticket” campaign begins today in Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wear your seatbelt. It’s a simple message, but one that can save lives.

Texas DPS will be on the lookout for drivers not wearing seatbelts during the “Click It or Ticket” campaign that runs today through June 6.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.

According to TxDot, in 2020 there was a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists. There were 1,073 fatalities in 2020 and 926 fatalities in 2019 due to people not wearing seat belts.

Click here for more information.